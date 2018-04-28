Second accident occurs during Formula 2 in Baku (PHOTO)

The second accident of the day occurred during the Formula 2 competition in Baku.

This time another pilot of the Campos Vexatec Racing team, Israeli Roy Nissany, got into an accident and dropped out of the races.

The car was removed from the track.

Today, a few minutes after the start of Formula 2 the first accident occurred. The car of the Italian pilot from the Campos Vexatec Racing team, Luca Ghiotto, collided with a safety fence and then with a wall in front of the Four Seasons Hotel as a result of the loss of control. As a result of the collision, debris from the car were scattered on the track. The pilot was not injured, but still left the competition.