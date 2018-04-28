Russian diplomat comments on Iran's nuclear deal

If the Iran nuclear deal fails, it will bring into questions guarantees for countries that are about to move towards abandoning their nuclear programs, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with TASS.

According to him, calls to review the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for Iran’s nuclear program concern the credibility of the system of international guarantees.

"If the Iran nuclear deal falls apart, how will it be possible to advance towards resolving the non-proliferation issue? What guarantees will the global community be able to provide to the countries that are ready to search for political solutions to issues related to their nuclear status?" the senior Russian diplomat said.