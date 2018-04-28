Tajikistan develops special SIM cards for tourists

2018-04-28

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

Trend:

Tajikistan is rolling out a new strategy to promote hassle-free travel for tourists, Tajik news agency Asia-Plus reported.

According to the report, a special SIM card for tourists has been developed in Tajikistan.

The Committee for Tourism Development under the Government of Tajikistan announced that the SIM card has been developed by the country’s communications service agency in cooperation with Tcell under patronage of Tajikistan Football Federation President Rustam Emomali.