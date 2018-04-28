Turkey’s ex-President Abdullah Gul not to participate in presidential election

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Former President of Turkey Abdullah Gul stated that he will not nominate his candidacy in the presidential election, Turkish media reported April 28.

"I have always said that after leaving the post of the President of Turkey, I will leave the big politics," Gul said.

Earlier media reported that opposition of Turkey will nominate the candidacy of ex-President Abdullah Gul for the post of President of the country.