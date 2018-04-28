Excellent atmosphere created in Baku - American gymnast

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

American gymnast Lili Mizuno, participating in the World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics, told Trend April 28 that an excellent atmosphere for gymnastic competitions has been created in Baku.

"I am very pleased with my performance. Everything went very well, and I got a valuable experience thanks to the excellent atmosphere at the competitions in Baku. Start of the competition was very successful”, said Mizuno.

The gymnast also shared her impressions about Baku and the National Gymnastics Arena.

"I am in Baku for the first time and I really like the city and the Arena," said Mizuno.