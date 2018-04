Kazakhstan welcomes summit of North and South Korea

2018-04-28 15:21 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

Trend:

Kazakhstan welcomes the summit between President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in and Supreme Leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un, held on April 27 at the border point of Panmunjom, and highly appreciates the outcomes of the talks aimed at resuming inter-Korean dialogue and strengthening global security, Kazinform reported citing the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.