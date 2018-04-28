F1 final practice session kicks off in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Ilkin Shafiyev, Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Formula 1 third practice session at the 2018 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicked off in Baku on April 28.

On April 27, the first and second practice sessions were held at the Formula 1 competitions in the capital city of Azerbaijan. Today, after the third practice session, a qualifying session will be held, the results of which will determine the starting order of the drivers at the Grand Prix.