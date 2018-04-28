Azercell extends its support to Formula 1 by even stronger network

It is for the third consecutive year that the prestigious Formula 1 race comes again to our country.

Bringing high quality service and uninterrupted communication to all territories all over the country during many years, Azercell Telecom, the leader mobile operator of Azerbaijan’s communication market continues to contribute to such landmark events.

This year again, Azercell Telecom offers high quality mobile communication systems to all customers at the stadiums and other places where Formula 1 is taking place.

The Company has strengthened and broadened the capacity on its 42 2G radio based stations, 36 - 3G and 18 4G stations located in Formula 1 venues. Furthermore, it has added 4 transmitting frequencies to 21 base stations, 3 and 4 to 6 stations, and 3 more to 2 stations. It has installed 3 more stations in Crystal Hall and Formula 1 areas while upgrading Crystal Hall’s transmitting capacity from 1 Gpbs to 2 Gbps.

In general, 8 2G, 3G and 4G based stations near Crystal Hall allow anyone to benefit high speed communication. A broad range of operations are carried out by Azercell and professional engineers from partnering Ericsson and Huawei Companies. It should be also noted that Azercell has elaborated the special controlling map to monitor Formula 1 territory communication system.

Introducing 4G services for the first time in the country and being mobile operator with the largest LTE network, Azercell has always distinguished by its high quality services extended to international events in our country and will continue its operation in this field.