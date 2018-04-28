Bernie Ecclestone says never misses F1 Grand Prix in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Former chief executive of the Formula One Group Bernie Ecclestone said that Azerbaijan is one of those countries where he never misses Grand Prix.

"Just look at how the races changed in Azerbaijan. More and more people can be seen in the stands from year to year. One cannot deny that Baku is a very beautiful and hospitable city, which tourists from different countries are happy to visit. I hear English spoken everywhere in the city. Azerbaijan, Bahrain and, unquestionably, Russia - these are the Grand Prix, which I never miss," he said in an interview with Autosport.

Ecclestone also touched upon the changes Liberty Media proposed to introduce in Formula 1.

"I am still within the structure, but I do not take part in the daily management, I do not really understand what they are discussing with the teams now. Not because I do not want to, but because they themselves do not yet fully understand what they are doing, and most importantly what is the goal of all these changes," said Ecclestone.

The second day of the Round Four of the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - has started in Baku.

On April 27, the Formula 1 first and second practice sessions were held in the capital city of Azerbaijan. Today, after the third practice session, a qualifying session will be held, the results of which will determine the starting order of the drivers at the Grand Prix. The first round of Formula 2 was also held on April 28.