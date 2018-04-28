Spectator wishes victory to Azerbaijani gymnasts

2018-04-28

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Spectator of the World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics Mirjalal Seyidbayli told Trend April 28 that he was very excited while watching the gymnastics competitions in Baku.

"Previously, I watched performances of gymnasts on TV; now, I have come to the National Gymnastics Arena to watch the competitions live," said the spectator.

As Seyidbeyli noted, the World Cup is perfectly organized. "The level of organization is very good, all the details have been taken into account, I am very satisfied as a spectator."