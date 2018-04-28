Iran starts trial of IS-affiliated terrorists involved in parliament attack

Trial opened in a Tehran court on April 28 for the Islamic State (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) terrorists involved in the June 2017 attack on the Iranian parliament, Fars news agency reported.

Two separate attacks rocked the capital city of Tehran on June 7, leaving at least 17 dead and 43 injured.

The attacks were simultaneously carried out by five IS-linked terrorists against the Iranian Parliament building and the Mausoleum of late Imam Khomeini.

Eight IS members are now being tried at Tehran Revolutionary Court in the presence of their lawyers and families of those killed in the attack.

Based on the indictment, one of the suspects has joined the IS in a foreign state almost three years ago and returned to Iran last year with weapons and ammunition and while he was armed with a suicide belt. He was tasked with coordination for terrorist attacks inside the country.

All the suspects present in the first court session were arrested on June 7-26, 2017, and they are accused of purchasing, carrying and keeping light, semi-heavy and heavy arms and conducting terrorist attack.

