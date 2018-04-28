F1 final practice session ends in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Ilkin Shafiyev, Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Formula 1 third practice session at the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix ended in Baku on April 28.

German pilot Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari showed the best result among 20 pilots from 10 teams (1:43.091).

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes was second with a time of 1:43.452, while Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari was third with a time of 1:43.493.

Round Four of the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship is underway in Baku.

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas from Mercedes, Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen from Ferrari, Sergey Sirotkin and Lance Stroll from Williams, Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen from Red Bull Racing, Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez from Force India, Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz of Renault, Brendon Hartley and Pierre Gasly from Toro Rosso, Marcus Ericsson and Charles Leclerc from Sauber, Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne from McLaren, and Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean from Haas are competing in Baku.