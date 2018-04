Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan approve new edition of border guards' line of conduct

2018-04-28 16:54 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

Trend:

At a meeting of delegations of the border agencies of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan in the city of Fergana, a new edition of the line of conduct of border guards at the border has been approved, Kyrgyz news agency Kabar reported citing Uzbek media on April 26.