Formula 1 qualification session kicks off in Baku

2018-04-28 17:05 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Ilkin Shafiyev, Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Formula 1 qualification at the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has kicked off in Baku.

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas from Mercedes, Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen from Ferrari, Sergey Sirotkin and Lance Stroll from Williams, Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen from Red Bull Racing, Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez from Force India, Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz from Renault, Brendon Hartley and Pierre Gasly from Toro Rosso, Marcus Ericsson and Charles Leclerc from Sauber, Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne from McLaren, and Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean from Haas are competing in Baku.

On April 29, Azerbaijan will host the Grand Prix race, as well as the second Formula 2 race.