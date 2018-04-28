Anti-Azerbaijan campaign in PACE not surprising: top official (UPDATE 2 )

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

Start of another anti-Azerbaijan campaign in PACE is neither surprising nor random, Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov wrote on his Facebook page April 28.

"Circles in the West, consistently and purposefully operating against Azerbaijan, and organizations and media they control are more active on the eve of an important event in our country and make every efforts to smear both Azerbaijan and that event. Everyone knows that since early 2018 a number of events, international events took place in Azerbaijan along with other significant events in the life of the country. The April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan was evaluated by majority of experts as a referendum of trust in President Ilham Aliyev," Hasanov wrote.

Hasanov further said that the society positively assessed steps taken after the presidential election to form a new government.

"We celebrate the 100th anniversary of establishment of the first Muslim democracy. In addition, a serious campaign was organized on international platforms to give a political and legal assessment to the century-old history of the genocide committed against Azerbaijanis," he said.

"Work has been completed on some components of the Southern Gas Corridor project, being realized under the leadership of Azerbaijan, and after a while we will mark the launch of the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) project. Very important decisions have been taken to realize transport projects of significant geo-strategic importance, and work in this direction is successfully underway."

"On these days, world sports fans, watching Formula 1, do not hide their surprise with Baku's magnificence. These events occurred in the four months of 2018. Ahead, there are several more grandiose events that will draw attention of the world public to our country," he said.

