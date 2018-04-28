Spectator says coming to National Gymnastics Arena - pleasure

2018-04-28 17:25 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Shahin Mammadov, a spectator of the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku, told Trend April 28, that he comes to the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku with pleasure.

"I am attending such an event for the second time. I really like how the World Cup is going on. Competitions are organized at the highest level, and all conditions have been created for athletes and spectators," Mammadov said.

Touching upon entertaining part of the event, Mammadov said that the idea of mascot Gur-Gur is very interesting.

"We can usually see mascots at sports events abroad and, when you see such an organization here, you feel the scale of the event," he said, further wishing Azerbaijan's gymnasts to successfully perform.