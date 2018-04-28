Spanish gymnast: It's real honor for athletes to perform in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Maxim Tsurkov – Trend:

It is a real honor for athletes to perform at gymnastic tournaments in Azerbaijan, Spanish gymnast Sara Llana told Trend April 28 at the World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku.

Llana said an incredible arena has been built in Baku.

"The hall is stunning, volunteers work well, and the tournament itself is perfectly organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation. To participate in competitions in such conditions is an honor for athletes," said Llana.