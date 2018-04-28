DAMS pilot assesses Baku race as tense

2018-04-28 17:27 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Ilkin Shafiyev- Trend:

The first main competition of the FIA Formula-2 Championship in Baku was tense, Thai pilot from the team DAMS, winner Alexander Albon said at the final press conference on April 28.

"I have trained for the competition very well. I was able to finish first. The race was tense, it was overloaded sometimes. That is why, some pilots made mistakes and this created difficulties for movement of the cars," Albon said.

The pilot said that he expects a strong fight on the third day of the competition.

"In addition, windy weather forecasted for tomorrow, and we must be careful," he added.

Round Four of the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship kicked off in Baku April 27.