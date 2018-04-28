Spectator says Azerbaijani gymnasts are best

2018-04-28 17:29 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Irina Pasmurnova, a spectator of the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku, told Trend April 28, that they come to the Arena to support Azerbaijan's gymnasts and wish them victory.

"Surely, we are cheering for Azerbaijan's gymnasts, we wish our girls victories and confidence, they are the best and most beautiful," she said.

"My daughter is a gymnast and everything related to this sport is interesting to her and me. Judging by my child, children really like watching the competitions, they tend to be like athletes participating in the competitions," she added.

Pasmurnova said that she is pleased to have a chance to attend the World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics.