Azerbaijan demonstrates highest level of organization of gymnastics competitions - Finnish gymnast

2018-04-28 17:33 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation demonstrates the highest level of organization of gymnastic competitions every year, Gymnast Rebecca Gergalo representing Finland told Trend on April 28, after the qualification stage on the exercises with clubs and ribbons at the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku.

"I am visiting Baku for the fourth time, and all the tournaments that I joined were organized at a very high level. The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation scrupulously approaches all the details - from buses that bring us to the arena to the exact schedule," she said.

Gergalo further highlighted the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

"And, surely I love the National Gymnastics Arena. It was built taking into account all needs of gymnasts. As for Baku fans, they are beyond praise, they warmly welcome every athlete who perform on the arena," Gergalo said.

The second day of the World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics started April 28 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.