Azerbaijani gymnasts have excellent conditions for training: Belarus athlete

2018-04-28

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnasts have excellent conditions for training, Belarus gymnast Anastasiia Salos told Trend April 28 at the World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku.

"I am here for the first time, and I am just amazed at what a great gymnastics arena this is. Azerbaijani gymnasts are lucky to train in such an arena. Not nearly all athletes have such excellent conditions," said Salos.

The gymnast noted that Baku is a very beautiful city.

"I did not have time to see the city, but I liked Baku for what I saw. We walked by the sea last night, and the city looked amazing in the night-time illumination, lights were everywhere, and everything flickered so beautifully," said the gymnast.