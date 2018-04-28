Azerbaijan shows highest level of organization of int'l gymnastic tournaments - Moldovan gymnast

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation seriously and responsibly deals with organization of international gymnastic tournaments, gymnast Anastasia Zacrevschi representing Moldova told Trend on April 28 at the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku.

The gymnast said that it is her second World Cup and she performed well in Baku.

"I am in Baku for the first time, and I admire the approach towards organization of tournaments - everything is done very seriously and responsibly," she said.

The gymnast noted that she had spent a week in Baku before the FIG World Cup.

"I was preparing for the championship, and I can say that I am delighted with how professionally the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation is doing everything. The Federation has an incredible level," Zacrevschi noted.

The gymnast said that Azerbaijani coach Jala Garatova is accompanying her when entering the stage, as her coach is a judge at the competitions.