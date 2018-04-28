Anti-Azerbaijan campaign in PACE not surprising: top official (UPDATE 3)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

The start of another anti-Azerbaijan campaign in PACE is neither surprising nor coincidental, Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov wrote in a Facebook post April 28.

"Circles in the West, consistently and purposefully operating against Azerbaijan, and organizations and media they control are more active on the eve of an important event in our country and make every effort to smear both Azerbaijan and that event. Everyone knows that since early 2018 a number of international events have taken place in Azerbaijan along with other significant events in the life of the country. The April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan was evaluated by majority of experts as a referendum of trust in President Ilham Aliyev," Hasanov wrote.

Hasanov said the society positively assessed the steps taken after the presidential election to form a new government.

"We celebrate the 100th anniversary of establishment of the first Muslim democracy. In addition, a serious campaign was organized on international platforms to give a political and legal assessment to the century-old history of the genocide committed against Azerbaijanis," he said.

"Work has been completed on some components of the Southern Gas Corridor project, being realized under the leadership of Azerbaijan, and after a while we will mark the launch of the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) project. Very important decisions have been taken to realize transport projects of significant geo-strategic importance, and work in this direction is successfully underway."

"On these days, world sports fans, watching Formula 1, do not hide their surprise with Baku's magnificence. These events have occurred in the four months of 2018. Ahead, there are several more grandiose events that will draw attention of the world to our country," he said.

"And what is happening in Armenia?! Unrests and dissatisfaction of people continues in that country following the election, which coincided with the presidential election in Azerbaijan," he said.

According to him, the Armenian society cannot find peace although the people toppled Serzh Sargsyan, who for years isolated Armenia from international community, political and economic life of the region, appropriating all material resources and exploiting the people.

"We understand today's disappointment of those who just yesterday congratulated Sargsyan on "election" as the prime minister and wished welfare to Armenia. Apparently this picture - a strong and successfully developing Azerbaijan on the one hand, and Armenian reality, floundering in the maelstrom of political cataclysms with no hope to future on the other hand - seriously worries the external anti-Azerbaijan circles. I am sure that they lost sleep because of ineffective "slander campaign", which cost considerable finance. At the very moment, another campaign was launched at the PACE, based on subjective considerations put forward by some Western NGOs and media, which have repeatedly proved anti-Azerbaijan activity, and this is not surprising at all and is not coincidental," Hasanov said.

The official said that Azerbaijan understands what the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) is seeking by publishing "investigations" in a number of transnational Western publications, where it purchased special pages.

