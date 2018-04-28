Iran customs reveals biggest human trafficking case on border with Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

Trend:

Iran's Customs Administration has revealed and neutralized the biggest human trafficking attempt in recent years at Bazargan checkpoint on the border with Turkey.

Customs officers, while investigating a container truck discovered 16 people, who were hidden inside cargo, the Customs Administration said April 28.

The transit truck was carrying yarn to Turkey. The arrested people, who are citizens of a neighbouring country were trying to go to Turkey by the truck illegally.

Reportedly, in last week five human trafficking cases were neutralized at the border with Turkey. In total 28 people, including Iranian and foreign citizens, trying to illegally enter Turkey were arrested in the one-week period.