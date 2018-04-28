Formula 1 in Baku: qualification session ends, Vettel wins pole position

2018-04-28 18:27 | www.trend.az | 2
Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28
By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:
Formula 1 qualification event at the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku has ended.
Sebastian Vettel from Ferrari won the qualification event. His timing was 1:42.538.
The F1 pilots will take following positions at the start of the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku:
Sebastian Vettel - FERRARI
Lewis Hamilton - MERCEDES
Valtteri Bottas - MERCEDES
Daniel Ricciardo - RED BULL RACING TAG HEUER
Max Verstappen - RED BULL RACING TAG HEUER
Kimi Räikkönen - FERRARI
Esteban Ocon - FORCE INDIA MERCEDES
Sergio Perez - FORCE INDIA MERCEDES
Nico Hulkenberg - RENAULT
Carlos Sainz - RENAULT