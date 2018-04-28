Formula 1 in Baku: qualification session ends, Vettel wins pole position

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Formula 1 qualification event at the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku has ended.

Sebastian Vettel from Ferrari won the qualification event. His timing was 1:42.538.

The F1 pilots will take following positions at the start of the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku:

Sebastian Vettel - FERRARI

Lewis Hamilton - MERCEDES

Valtteri Bottas - MERCEDES

Daniel Ricciardo - RED BULL RACING TAG HEUER

Max Verstappen - RED BULL RACING TAG HEUER

Kimi Räikkönen - FERRARI

Esteban Ocon - FORCE INDIA MERCEDES

Sergio Perez - FORCE INDIA MERCEDES

Nico Hulkenberg - RENAULT

Carlos Sainz - RENAULT