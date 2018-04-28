FIG World Cup in Baku: Winners of individual competitions awarded

2018-04-28 18:48 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Winners of all-around individual competitions at the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku were awarded on April 28.

Following four exercises, Russian gymnast Mariia Sergeeva showed the best result with a score of 69,050 points. Vlada Nikolchenko of Ukraine became the second with a result of 67,550 points. Bronze went to Belarus athlete Anastasiia Salos, who scored 66,550.

The winners were awarded by member of the Executive Committee of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mariana Vasileva, member of the Technical Committee of the International Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation Caroline Hunt, and President of the Georgian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation Neli Saladze.

Moreover, the FIG Cup was presented for three best results at four stages of World Cup 2018.

The Cup was presented to Israeli gymnast Linoy Ashram, who was awarded in absentia. Member of the Technical Committee of the International Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation Caroline Hunt presented the Cup to Israeli delegation's head Fir Voronov.