Azerbaijani gymnasts advanced to finals in FIG World Cup

2018-04-28 19:40 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijani team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Doman, Zeynab Hummatova, Aliya Pashayeva and Siyana Vasileva advanced to finals in FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in groups’ qualifications in exercises with three balls and two ropes.

The gymnasts scored 14.650 in the qualifications and came in eighth.

Moreover, Italian, Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Israeli, Japanese, Belarusian and Finnish teams advanced to finals.

The day before the gymnasts advanced to finals in the exercises with hoops. The finals in both disciplines will be held April 29.