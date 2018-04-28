Winners of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup awarded in Baku

2018-04-28 19:56 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

A ceremony of awarding the winners in all-around group competitions in FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup was held April 28 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Italian gymnasts showed the best results in two exercises and scored 40.650. Bulgaria’s representatives came in second with 38.400 points, while Japanese gymnasts grabbed the bronze medal by scoring 35.550 points.

The medals were presented to the winners by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Ismayil Ismayilov, FIG Technical Delegate Caroline Hunt, Vice President of the Ukrainian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation Irina Deriugina and Secretary General of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Nurlana Mammadzade.

At the same time, FIG Cup was presented for three best results in four stages of the 2018 World Cup. The Cup was presented to the Italian team.

Moreover, Italian gymnasts won the AGF Trophy for the highest score.