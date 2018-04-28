Armenia's ruling party withdraws prime minister candidate

2018-04-28 21:49 | www.trend.az | 2

The ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) has decided not to put forward its candidate for the position of prime minister, following consultations with Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and former President Serzh Sargsyan, Vice President of the Armenian parliament Eduard Sharmazanov said Saturday, Sputnik International reports.

"Today at the meeting of the RPA faction members with party chairman Serzh Sargsyan and first deputy chair Karapetyan, the decision was made to avoid putting forward a candidate for the position of prime minister," Sharmazanov said.

The vice speaker of the parliament added that the goal of the move was to avoid conflict.