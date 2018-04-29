Terrorist kill more than 40 tuaregs in Mali – reports

2018-04-29 00:16 | www.trend.az | 0

A new outbreak of violence, which reportedly occurred in Mali, has resulted in scores of Tuareg civilians being murdered by suspected jihadists, Sputnik International reports.

According to the Reuters news agency, citing the governor of the Menaka region, suspected jihadists have conducted two attacks on local Tuareg civilians, what resulted in the death of at least 40 of them, including women and children. As the governor specified, the second assault took place in the distant desert villages of Awakassa on Saturday.

Previously, the AFP news agency reported, citing local sources, that over 30 Tuareg civilians were killed on Friday by suspected jihadists in northeastern Mali near the border with Niger.

Tribal leaders and representatives of a former Tuareg rebel group called Movement for the Salvation of Azawad (MSA) said that a similar attack also occurred the day before, when gunmen on motorcycles murdered 12 people outside the town of Anderamboukane.