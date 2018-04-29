US urges Europeans to impose sanctions on Iran missile program

The United States is urging its European allies and others to impose sanctions on Iran to curb its missile program, calling it an international threat to peace and security, Reuters reports.

“We are urging nations around the world to sanction any individuals and entities associated with Iran’s missile program, and it has also been a big part of discussions with Europeans,” Brian Hook, senior policy advisor to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, told reporters in Riyadh.