Bill Gates donating $12 million to fund research for a universal flu vaccine

2018-04-29

Bill Gates announced Friday that he will donate $12 million to fund research for a universal flu vaccine, The Hill reports.

Gates announced the creation of a research fund while speaking at the Massachusetts Medical Society's annual meeting.

“Today we are launching a $12 million Grand Challenge in partnership with the Page family to accelerate the development of a universal flu vaccine,” he said in his remarks. “The goal is to encourage bold thinking by the world’s best scientists across disciplines, including those new to the field.”

