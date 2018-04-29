Mongolia and Singapore are the favorites to host Trump's meeting with Kim Jong-un

Mongolia and Singapore are the two neutral grounds being considered for a meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, it has been reported.

The list was narrowed down on Saturday after Trump spoke with South Korean president Moon Jae-in who made history on Friday by welcoming Jong-un after decades of frosty relations.

After their meeting, Trump and Jae-in spoke on the phone to discuss his looming meeting and the president, as is often the case on Saturday mornings, kept the nation updated on Twitter.

'Just had a long and very good talk with President Moon of South Korea. Things are going very well, time and location of meeting with North Korea is being set.

'Also spoke to Prime Minister Abe of Japan to inform him of the ongoing negotiations,' he said.