Kim Jong Un is 'prepared' to 'help us achieve' denuclearization: Mike Pompeo

2018-04-29 | www.trend.az

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he and North Korean strongman Kim Jong Unhad a "good conversation" during his recent surprise visit to Pyongyang, and Kim is "prepared to ... lay out a map that would help us achieve" denuclearization, ABC reports.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News' "This Week with George Stephanopoulos," Pompeo told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl that Kim was "very well-prepared. I hope I matched that."

"We had an extensive conversation on the hardest issues that face our two countries," Pompeo added. "I had a clear mission statement from President Trump. When I left Kim Jong Un understood the mission exactly as I described it today."