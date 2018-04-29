Telegram founder warns European users about potential messenger failures

Users of the Telegram messenger in Europe may experience connection problems due to overheating of servers, Telegram founder Pavel Durov tweeted on Sunday, TASS reports.

"Massive overheating in one of the Telegram server clusters may cause some connection issues for European users within the next couple of hours," Durov wrote. Technical services are already dealing with the problem, he added.

According to data of the Downdetector service, the failure in messenger operation has already been registered. 78% of users have connection problems and 21% cannot send messages.