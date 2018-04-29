Trump says meeting with North Korean leader may be Held in 3-4 weeks

2018-04-29 06:43 | www.trend.az | 2

The talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could take place in three or four weeks, US President Donald Trump said, Sputnik News reports.

Trump said during a rally in Michigan the United States was not playing games.

"We're down to two countries as to a site, and we'll let you know what that site is," he said earlier at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House.

Trump has said he will meet Kim in May or early June to discuss the denuclearization of the regime. On Thursday he said there were five locations ― and three or four dates ― under consideration. By Friday morning, he said it was broken down to "two or three" sites.