Turkey to exhibit at Army-2018

Turkey and seven more foreign countries have already confirmed participation of their national expositions in the Army-2018 international defense technology forum, deputy department head of the Russian Defense Ministry Major General Roman Kordyukov said on Saturday on the air with the Ekho Moskvy radio station, TASS reports.

Representatives of 114 foreign countries and 65 official military delegations visited the Army-2017 forum last year, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said earlier.