Azerbaijan significantly increases non-oil export

2018-04-29

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani companies exported non-oil products worth $356.4 million in 1Q18, which is 35 percent higher than in the same period of 2017.

This is reported in the Export Review, published April 27 by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

During the period, the greatest share of the exported non-oil products fell on electricity ($33.9 million), gold ($30.9 million) and polyethylene ($26.3 million).

Electricity exports during the period increased 8.6 times, fruits and vegetables - 45.7 percent, ferrous metals and products made of them - 34.8 percent, chemical products - 29.5 percent, cotton yarn - 24.8 percent, tea - 12.9 percent, aluminum and products made of it - by 4 percent.