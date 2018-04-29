China, Iran sign strategic petrochemical deal

Tehran, Iran, April 29

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad – Trend:

Chabahar Free Zone Organization, Negin Makran Petrochemical Complex and China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation (CPCIF) signed a strategic partnership memorandum, Trend correspondent reports.

The memorandum was signed as part of further economic cooperation between the governments of Iran and China, and according to Iranian sources, this pursues mainly to alter mission of the Chabahar Free Zone, converting it into the third Iranian petrochemical hub.

The memorandum was signed with participation of Morteza Bank, adviser of Iran’s president, Chabahar Free Zone Executive Director Abdul Reza Kordi, and Li Shousheng, chairman of the board of directors of CPCIF.

Also, members of the boards of directors of 15 major Chinese companies took part at the meeting.

Focus of the memorandum was the construction of a petrochemical park in the Chabahar Free Zone, which will be carried out with cooperation of the parties in near future.