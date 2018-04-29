China's astronauts prepare for a new era of exploration

The nation is planning its most ambitious project yet: a manned facility that will act as a base for experiments and further probes of space, China Daily reports.

In most suburbs of Beijing, the word "sky-rocket" is usually used to describe soaring property prices resulting from China's rapid urbanization and the thriving real estate market.

However, for 16 people in an inconspicuous compound on the northwestern outskirts of the city, the word is almost always used literally.

They are the only people out of a population of 1.3 billion who are active, qualified astronauts. At present, they are training for one of the most spectacular endeavors of the coming decade: building and operating China's first space station. Construction will begin in 2020 and the facility, which will be designed to last at least 10 years, will come into service two years later. Each group of astronauts will occupy it for three to six months at a time.