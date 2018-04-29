Five firemen, two migrant workers killed in Taiwan fire

A massive inferno raged inside a printed circuit board manufacturer in Taoyuan City Saturday night, killing five firemen and two migrant workers, with two firefighter listed in serious condition, the city's fire department said Sunday, Focus Taiwan reports.

The department said that seven firefighters lost contact with their team after they raced to battle the blaze that broke out at Chin Poon Industrial at around 9 p.m. Saturday to rescue several migrant workers believed to be trapped inside the factory.

However, five of the firemen were found killed later, reportedly from a collapsed structure which trapped them. Two others were rescued with serious injuries.

Lu Tsung-yu, the first of the firemen to be rescued, was found at 00:50 a.m. Sunday, the department said. Lin Wei-hsi, another fireman, was found at around 4 a.m. Sunday. Both of them are hospitalized in serious condition.