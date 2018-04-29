Ilham Aliyev receives president of United World Wrestling

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev received President of the United World Wrestling (UWW) Nenad Lalovich on April 29.

Lalovich congratulated the head of state on victory in the presidential election. He highlighted the high-level organization of Formula 1 in Baku.

Lalovich noted with satisfaction that Azerbaijan is among leading countries in such type of sport as wrestling.

