Rouhani: Enemies seek to frustrate Iranians

2018-04-29 12:03 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29

Trend:

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said that the enemies, above all the United states, are trying to disappoint the Iranians, urging the people to use domestic products to appreciate Iranian workers.

At a ceremony to commemorate the start of “National Workers Week” on April 29, Rouhani said that today the enemies are trying to frustrate the Iranian nation, Mehr news agency reported.

In an apparent reference to US National Security Adviser John Bolton who has been advocating “regime change” policy in Iran, Rouhani said “much to the chagrin of a foul-mouthed guy who recently gained a position in the US administration and last year had predicted that the Islamic Republic of Iran would not see its 40th anniversary,” Iran will finish this year and will celebrate its 40th anniversary with more “hope and vitality.”

Rouhani pointed out that before he took the office in 2013 “all our oil wells had stopped working, but in 2015 we spent $ 800 million to rebuild them," adding “within a few months, our oil exports doubled.”

He went on to acknowledge that if Iran does not export oil and petrochemical products, workers’ life becomes difficult though it does not stop, urging the Iranian people to use domestically produced products to appreciate hard-working workers of Iran.

Meanwhile, the Iranian president said that the quality of Iranian products must improve in order to be able to compete against their foreign rivals, criticizing the people who think Iranian products are not of high quality.

Rouhani put the number of unemployed Iranians at 3 million, saying that the government is trying hard to create more jobs.

He hailed the performance of his administration in reducing inflation rate, saying a lower inflation has been to the advantage of Iranian workers.

