Last day of F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku

2018-04-29 12:36 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29
By Azad Hasanli – Trend:
Today is the last day of the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Formula 1 first practice session and second practice session, Formula 2 practice session and Formula 2 qualifying were held on the first day of the races on April 27.
Formula 2 first race, Formula 1 third practice session and Formula 1 qualifying were held on the second day of the races on April 28.
Today, F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and the second Formula 2 race will be held.
The F1 pilots will take following positions at the start of the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku:
|
DRIVER
|
CAR
|
Sebastian Vettel
|
FERRARI
|
Lewis Hamilton
|
MERCEDES
|
Valtteri Bottas
|
MERCEDES
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|
RED BULL RACING TAG HEUER
|
Max Verstappen
|
RED BULL RACING TAG HEUER
|
Kimi Räikkönen
|
FERRARI
|
Esteban Ocon
|
FORCE INDIA MERCEDES
|
Sergio Perez
|
FORCE INDIA MERCEDES
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|
RENAULT
|
Carlos Sainz
