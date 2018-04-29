AZ EN RU TR
Last day of F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku

2018-04-29 12:36 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Today is the last day of the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Formula 1 first practice session and second practice session, Formula 2 practice session and Formula 2 qualifying were held on the first day of the races on April 27.

Formula 2 first race, Formula 1 third practice session and Formula 1 qualifying were held on the second day of the races on April 28.

Today, F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and the second Formula 2 race will be held.

The F1 pilots will take following positions at the start of the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku:

DRIVER

CAR

Sebastian Vettel

FERRARI

Lewis Hamilton

MERCEDES

Valtteri Bottas

MERCEDES

Daniel Ricciardo

RED BULL RACING TAG HEUER

Max Verstappen

RED BULL RACING TAG HEUER

Kimi Räikkönen

FERRARI

Esteban Ocon

FORCE INDIA MERCEDES

Sergio Perez

FORCE INDIA MERCEDES

Nico Hulkenberg

RENAULT

Carlos Sainz

