Last day of F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku

2018-04-29 12:36 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Today is the last day of the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Formula 1 first practice session and second practice session, Formula 2 practice session and Formula 2 qualifying were held on the first day of the races on April 27.

Formula 2 first race, Formula 1 third practice session and Formula 1 qualifying were held on the second day of the races on April 28.

Today, F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and the second Formula 2 race will be held.

The F1 pilots will take following positions at the start of the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku: