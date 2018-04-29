Iran overhauls US-made fighter jet

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29

Iranian Air Force experts have successfully overhauled a US-made fighter jet, the press office of Islamic Republic Air Force said April 29.

An F-4 fighter jet was overhauled after being grounded for several years at Mehrabad’s Shahid Lashkari Air Force Base, according to the report.

The overhaul work on the fighter jet took 18,000 man-hours in 18 months.

The jet joined the operational fleet of the Iranian Air Force after successful final tests.