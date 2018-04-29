World Cup in Baku: Russian gymnast grabs gold medal in exercises with hoop

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Russian gymnast Mariia Sergeeva has won the gold medal in FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku in the exercises with a hoop.

She scored 18.200 in the finals held April 29.

Belarusian gymnast Katsiaryna Halkina came in second with 17.750 points, while the US representative Laura Zeng won the bronze medal by scoring 17.350.

The finals of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off in Baku April 29.



Competitions are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena.