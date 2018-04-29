Spectator: Opening ceremony of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku - very interesting

2018-04-29 12:48 | www.trend.az | 2
Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29
By Jani Babayeva – Trend:
The opening ceremony of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku was very interesting, spectator of the competitions Afina Aliyeva told Trend April 29.
"On Friday I took part in the opening ceremony of the World Cup, which was solemn,” she said. “I often attend sports competitions and I can say that the World Cup in Baku has been held at a high level."
The spectator stressed that people in Azerbaijan like sports and there is great interest in gymnastics.