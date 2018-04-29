Saudi state oil giant appoints first female board member

2018-04-29 12:52 | www.trend.az | 2

Saudi Arabia's national oil company Saudi Aramco has unveiled the appointment of a five new board of directors' members, including a first female member - Lynn Laverty Elsenhans, the energy giant said in a statement on Sunday, Sputnik reported.

The historic decision comes in light of the upcoming initial public offering (IPO) of the Saudi state giant, set to take place in second half of 2018 after it was delayed several times.

"The five new appointed members are: H.E. Mohammed A. Al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance; H.E. Mohammed M. Al-Tuwaijri, Minister of Economy and Planning; Mr. Peter L. Cella, former Chevron Philips Chemical Co. LP President & CEO (2011-2017); Ms. Lynn Laverty Elsenhans, former Chairwoman, President & CEO, Sunoco Inc., (2008-2012); Mr. Andrew N. Liveris, Director (2017- present*) and Former Executive Chairman, DowDuPont Inc, (2017-2018),” the statement read.