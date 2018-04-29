Gymnasts’ performances enjoyable at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku - spectator

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The appearance of Gur-Gur mascot in the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku is a holiday for children, spectator Irina Mammadova told Trend April 29.

"I often attend competitions on the National Gymnastics Arena,” she said. “The events are always interesting here. The appearance of Gur-Gur mascot is a holiday for children."

“Azerbaijan pays great attention to sports, which is testified by large-scale sports events and the opening of various sports sections on different kinds of sports."