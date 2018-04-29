FIA Formula 2 last race kicks off in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The last day of the FIA Formula 2 race kicked off in Baku April 29.

Twenty drivers, representing 10 teams, are taking part in the competitions.

Thai driver Alexander Albon from DAMS team has recently won the first main competition of the FIA Formula 2 race. UK driver Jack Aitken from ART Grand Prix team ranked second, Italian driver Antonio Fuoco from Charouz Racing System team came in third.

The 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicked off in Baku April 27.